Pak violates ceasfire in Poonch, India retaliating

ANI | Updated: Mar 19, 2020 12:00 IST

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 19 (ANI): Pakistan on Thursday, once again, violated by ceasefire at the Line of Control (LoC) in Degwar sector of Poonch district.
At around 10:45 am, Pakistan began firing small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC.
The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

