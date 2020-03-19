Pak violates ceasfire in Poonch, India retaliating

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 19 (ANI): Pakistan on Thursday, once again, violated by ceasefire at the Line of Control (LoC) in Degwar sector of Poonch district.
At around 10:45 am, Pakistan began firing small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC.
The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Mar 19, 2020 12:00 IST
