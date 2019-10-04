Pak won't be able hinder communication with pilots, steps have been taken to ensure safety: IAF Chief

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief RKS Bhadauria on Friday said that the IAF has advanced its safety measures to ensure that the enemy would not be able to interrupt the communication between the pilots and the ground station.

"We have taken steps to ensure safe radio communication. They would not be able to hear our communication," Bhadauria said replying to ANI's question on whether Pakistan would be able to jam India's communication with pilots as they did in case of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.

During Pakistan's counter-attack on India on February 27 in response to the Balakot airstrike, Abhinandan had flown a MiG-21 Bison fighter into Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Abhinandan was later grounded after he ejected from his MiG-21 which was shot down in the aerial conflict with Pakistan Air Force F-16s

Bhadauria was replying to the media personnel after briefing about the new developments in the IAF post the Balakot airstrikes. This was his first press conference after he took over as the Chief of Air Staff.

During the conference, Bhadauria also stressed upon the fact that the S-400 air defence system and Rafale aircraft will greatly boost the capabilities of the IAF.

He also cautioned that the IAF was ready to give any kind of reply to Pakistan, "If there is a terror strike (from Pakistan), it will be responded as per the government decision on it." (ANI)

