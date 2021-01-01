Pakistan a graveyard for non-Muslims, those opposing CAA should revise their stand, says VHP

By Amit Kumar

New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): Reacting to the attack on a temple in Pakistan, Vishwa Hindu Parishad's (VHP) international joint general secretary, Surendra Jain said that Pakistan has become a graveyard for non-Muslims.

Speaking to ANI the VHP leader said, "Pakistan has become a graveyard for non-Muslims since its inception. The murder of Hindus, forced conversion of Hindus, rape of non-muslims has become a routine affair in Pakistan."



Jain slammed Pakistan for "destroying Hindu temples in Terri village in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's (KP) Karak district on Wednesday after over 30 people, mostly members of a radical Islamist party, were arrested."

Jain further said that Pakistan has not changed at all.

"Had there been any change they could have stopped the rally which led to the destruction of the temple. It was openly declared that the temple would not be allowed to remain. If the rally had been stopped the temple would not have been demolished," he said.

"But there should be a change in the heart of certain people; a certain section of people in India, a certain section that is opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, (CAA). If Hindus and non-Muslims are being treated like this, their temples are being demolished, where will they go? The only place for them is India, our country, so we should welcome them. So despite opposing the CAA, they should revise their stand," the VHP leader added.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) 2019, grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

