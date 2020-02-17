Pakistan, China skip 13th COP CMS hosted by India

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], Feb 17: Pakistan was absent on the opening day of the 13th 'Conference of the Parties to the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (COP13 CMS) hosted by India in Gujarat.

Pakistan has ratified the membership as a party to CMS in 1987. There are altogether 130 parties to the Convention.

When asked about Pakistan's absence, a source said, "We do not know anything at this stage. Officially we have not received confirmation that they are here. Although they had registered, they have not turned up."

China too did not participate in the CMS COP 13 and sent a formal apology.

According to sources, China, which is not a party to the convention, sent an apology for backing out from the conference due to travel restrictions imposed by India in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 13th CMS COP through video conferencing today. (ANI)

