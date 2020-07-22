Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 22 (ANI): Pakistan continues to violate ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, informed PRO Defence Jammu.
Today, at 07:15 pm, Pakistan started unprovoked small arms firing and shelling with mortars in Kirni and Qasba sectors of the district.
The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly. (ANI)
Pakistan continues ceasefire violation in J-K's Poonch
ANI | Updated: Jul 22, 2020 20:29 IST
Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 22 (ANI): Pakistan continues to violate ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, informed PRO Defence Jammu.