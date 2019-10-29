Pakistan denies permission to hold Nagar Kirtan, Akhand Path at Nankana Sahib

New Delhi [India], Oct 29 (ANI): Pakistan has denied permission to the composite delegation led by Punjab government comprising representatives of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (DSGMC) to organise Akhand Path and Nagar Kirtan at Nankana Sahib.

It is reliably learnt that visas for a group of 31- member delegation of Punjab government and another 450 Indian pilgrims were not granted despite the same having been recommended by the Government of India to the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

Pakistan has instead chosen to decide on its own to give the leadership of the pilgrim group to Paramjit Singh Sarna, which has not been viewed well by the people in Punjab. It is seen as an act of disrespect to the sentiments of the members of Sikh community, who wanted to visit Nankana Sahib on the auspicious occasion to start the commemorations of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev from the first week of November 2019.

It is perhaps, as learnt, the first time that Pakistan, whose leadership has otherwise spoken of facilitating the Sikh pilgrims' visit to Nankana Sahib, has denied the permission for the visit. Pakistan is also yet to respond to the proposal made by the Government of India to enhance the number of pilgrims visiting Nankana Sahib on the occasion of Gurpurab in November under the 1974 Protocol, to 10,000 instead of the regular 3,000.

It remains to be seen if Pakistan and its authorities are serious in translating the statement made by its leadership into actions to ensure smooth and easy access for Sikh pilgrims from India to the holy gurdwaras in Pakistan, especially on the occasion of 550th Parkash Purb. (ANI)

