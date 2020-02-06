Pakistan desperate to push terrorists as Army foiled most of infiltration attempts: Army Chief

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 6 (ANI): Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Thursday said there has been an increase in the ceasefire violations on the Line of Control as Pakistan is trying to push terrorists from there.

"There has been an increase in ceasefire violations on Line of Control. It was expected as he (Pakistan) is trying to push terrorists from launchpads and various camps. Because of winters he is finding it difficult and resorting to ceasefire violations," the Army Chief told ANI.

"He (Pakistan) has not been successful as most of the infiltration attempts have been foiled. As we have seen, he is getting desperate to push them (terrorists) across," he added.

General Naravane said that terrorist initiated incidents have seen a "marked decline" in the Kashmir valley in the last six months.

"Terrorist initiated incidents like grenade throwing and improvised explosive device (IED) attacks or firings have seen a marked decline in the last six months in the Kashmir valley," General Naravane said.

He further stated that Sig Sauer assault rifles and Spike anti-tank missiles are being issued to troops deployed in the forward areas.

"The weapons (Sig Sauer assault rifles and Spike anti-tank missiles) have been received and being deployed and issued to troops deployed in the forward areas," General Naravane said. (ANI)

