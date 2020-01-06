Pakistan had accepted who was the perpetrator in Pathankot terror attack: Jaishankar

New Delhi [India], Jan 6 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said even Pakistan had accepted who was the perpetrator after the Pathankot terror attack.

"When the Pathankot attack happened, even Pakistan accepted who was the perpetrator. On this, the government is very clear who is the victim and who is the perpetrator," he said at an event here.

In 2016, terrorists had attacked Pathankot Airbase after snatching car of a police officer. Seven people had been killed in the attack.

India had decided against attending the 19th SAARC Summit in 2016 which was to be hosted by Pakistan in the wake of terror attacks including in Pathankot and Uri. Some other countries also took a similar decision and the summit was not held. (ANI)

