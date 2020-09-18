Pakistan initiates ceasefire in J-K's Bandipora

Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 18 (ANI): Pakistan on Friday initiated an unprovoked ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kanzalwan area of Gurez sector in the Bandipora district here, the Chinar Corps informed.



The Chinar Corps further informed that the ceasefire violation took place in the morning by firing mortars and other weapons.

The Indian Army is giving a befitting response. More details are awaited.

Previously, Pakistan violated the ceasefire by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in the Mankote sector in Poonch district on Thursday. (ANI)

