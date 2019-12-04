Pakistan is not admired for being 'Islamic' nation: AAP leader reacts to 'Hindu Rashtra' chorus

New Delhi (India), Dec 4 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bhardwaj said here on Wednesday that Pakistan is not admired in the world for being an 'Islamic' country, while India which is a secular nation has a special place in the world.

His statement came in response to BJP MP Ravi Kishan's remark that India is a 'Hindu Rashtra' since the community accounts for about 100 crore of the country's total population.

"Pakistan is not admired in the world for being a Muslim nation while the countries like India which are secular have a special place in the world," said Bhardwaj.

"The population of Hindus is 100 crore. So, obviously India is a Hindu Rashtra. There are so many Muslim and Christian countries. It is amazing that we have a country called 'Bharat' to keep alive our culture," Kishan said on Wednesday.

Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali of All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) said that lawmakers should not say anything that is against the tenets of the Constitution.

"Lawmakers should know about the Constitution and should not give any statement that goes against the Constitution," said the Muslim cleric. (ANI)

