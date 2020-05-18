Pakistan should be worried whenever there is a terror attack in India: Air Force Chief

By Ajit K Dubey

New Delhi (India), May 18 (ANI) Whenever there is a terrorist attack on Indian soil, Pakistan should be worried and if they want to get out of these worries, they should stop abetting terrorism in India, Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria said on Monday.

The Air Chief Marshal, in an exclusive interview with ANI, said that his Force was ready 24x7 in case there is a situation where action is required to be taken against terrorist camps and launchpads in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.

"Whenever there is a terrorist attack on our soil, they (Pakistan) should be worried and they were rightly worried. They have to stop abetting terrorism in India if they have to get out of these worries," Bhadauria said when asked about Pakistan expanding its flying activities along borders with India fearing a retaliatory strike from India in view of the Handwara attack.

In the first week of May, Col Ashutosh Sharma and three other Army personnel lost their lives in an encounter with Pakistan-backed terrorists.

Pakistan had also increased its night flying activities fearing a Balakot-type aerial strike on its terrorist camps and launchpads.

"If the situation demands so, of course, Indian Air Force is ready 24x7," he said when asked if his Force was ready to take out any terrorist camp or launchpad across the Line of Control in Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

Indian Air Force on February 26 last year had targeted Jaish terror camps in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in which its missiles successfully hit the terrorist camp. (ANI)

