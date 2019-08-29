Pakistan should fulfill obligations towards minorities, fire raging there: India

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): India said on Thursday that Pakistan should fulfill all its obligations towards minorities instead of commenting on others as "a fire was raging there."

Answering a query about alleged kidnapping and forced conversion of a minor Sikh girl of Nankana Sahib, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that India has from time to time raised the issue of treatment of minorities in Pakistan.

"We have talked of harassment, violence, forced abduction, forced conversion, persecution of minorities. I feel that the minorities who are there, they have some obligations, which Pakistan should fulfill," he said.

He said the biggest thing is that before speaking of others, Pakistan should know what is happening in their house. "And everybody knows what is happening in their house. A fire is raging there," he said.

He was asked about the abduction of the daughter of a granthi of Gurdwara in Nankana Sahib and her forcible conversion.

Answering a query on remarks by Pakistan Railway Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad about the possibility of war between India and Pakistan, Kumar said several statements have come from the neighbouring country.

"The purpose is to create a situation that creates an impression that something is happening. But nothing much is happening between India and Pakistan. They have taken a lot of unilateral steps. We have not taken any escalatory step. You have to understand what is the design. They want to take the situation to a level that the world thinks that something is happening, the statements are part of that process," he said.

Answering another query, he said Pakistan was attempting to create disturbances not only in Kashmir valley but across India.

"This is what we have been asking them. When we talk of normal neighbourly relationship, this is what we always try to them that normal neighbours do not behave in this fashion," he said. (ANI)

