Pakistan should hand over Dawood Ibrahim to India: Shahnawaz Hussain

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party national spokesman Shahnawaz Hussain on Saturday said that Pakistan should hand over Dawood Ibrahim to India.

Speaking to ANI, Hussain said, "Pakistan knew that it had given shelter to Dawood Ibrahim. His children were married to a famous Pakistani cricketer. Every person in Pakistan knew that he lives in Karachi. However, till date Pakistan did not accept it. Now Pakistan should immediately hand over Dawood Ibrahim to India. Because he is the most wanted in India."

He said that he is still involved in crime in India and even today many crimes are done in India through Dawood Ibrahim.

"Dawood Ibrahim is involved in major terrorist incidents. He is the main accused in the Mumbai blast. That is why Pakistan should hand over Dawood Ibrahim to India and the whole world should declare Pakistan a terrorist country. All the world's terrorists are hidden in Pakistan. The country has become a refuge for terrorists all over the world. Wherever there is terrorism in the world, everyone knows that its roots are in Pakistan," he said.

He said that this list of 'terrorists' of the government of Pakistan is not just a list but a confession of their crimes and this is the result of the diplomacy of the government of India.

He said that Financial Action Task Force (FATF) pressure is on Pakistan, there is pressure on the whole world, because India's diplomacy has brought Pakistan to such an intersection that it has become a compulsion to confess its crimes. Today, helplessly they have to declare that Dawood Ibrahim lives in Pakistan.

Notably, the actions of Pakistan are undoubtedly under the pressure of the FATF, but due to this, the claim of the Government of India has now proved to be strong all over the world and Pakistan has exposed its lies as soon as it is under pressure.

This will strengthen the support of the Indian government in the ongoing fight against the terror in India and the cooperation that India is giving against the battle of terror across the world.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan government said that underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, one of the most wanted in India, is living in Karachi.

Islamabad has for years denied that it has sheltered Dawood, responsible for the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, along with other terrorists. (ANI)

