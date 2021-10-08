Pakistan sponsoring terrorism in Kashmir, trying to disturb peace: Baijayant Panda

New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): It is no secret that Pakistan is sponsoring terrorism to disturb peace in India and those indulging in such acts will pay a heavy price, BJP leader Baijayant Jay Panda said on Thursday.

He said abrogation of Article 370 has helped curb violence in Kashmir.

"In the targeted attack, the terrorists have shot a school principal and a teacher in Srinagar. It is no secret that terrorism in India is sponsored by Pakistan and its ISI," he said.



"Some organizations threatened us after the abrogation of Article 370 but it did not affect us. Obviously, some people are trying to disturb the peace and they are specifically targeting the Kashmiri Pandit community. We had to face genocide in Kashmir 30 years ago. This will not be tolerated and all those who are supporting such acts, have to heavy price," he added.

Two teachers were killed in a terrorist attack at a government school in the Eidgah area of Srinagar on Thursday.

On Wednesday, terrorists fired upon Makhan Lal Bindroo, the owner of Bindroo Medicate, in Srinagar. Bindroo was shifted to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. In another incident, a street hawker was also shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar. (ANI)

