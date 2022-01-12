Pakistan stops ceasefire violations but 400 terrorists ready to cross border as proxy war continues

New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): The number of ceasefire violations on the border with Pakistan has come down drastically to almost zero after ceasefire understanding was renewed last year but the neighbouring country continues the proxy war unabated on Indian soil, Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane said on Wednesday.

He said that post-February last year, ceasefire violations have come down drastically. None has happened except two isolated incidents. "Drop-in ceasefire violations can be taken as a little bit of normalcy on the western front but the proxy war continues. Terrorists are still there across the border."

"Combined intelligence inputs suggest as many as 350-400 terrorists on the other side at the launching pads or terrorist camps. The threat has no way receded. We have to remain alert and the threat cannot be ignored," added Gen Naravane.



On being asked drones used in infiltration, he said that it has been found that drones have been used for logistic support like smuggling of narcotics, explosives and weapons. "In winters there is a drop in infiltration because of snow. Drones are cost-effective with less chance of interception. MHA is also looking after the issue and measures have been taken to counter it," he said.

The Army Chief has ruled out demilitarising at the Siachen Glacier. "Both the sides are face to face at Siachin. Actual Ground Position Line (AGPL) be authenticated by Pakistan before initiating any disengagement talk similar to Eastern Ladakh."

Director Generals of the Military Operations (DGsMOs) of India and Pakistan issued a joint statement that said both sides agreed for strict observance of all agreements, understandings and cease firing along the Line of Control and all other sectors with effect from midnight February 24-25 Feb 2021. (ANI)

