Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a rally in Nashik on Thursday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a rally in Nashik on Thursday.

Pakistan trying to create instability, incite violence in J-K: Modi

ANI | Updated: Sep 19, 2019 19:08 IST

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a veiled attck on Pakistan saying it was trying to stoke instability and distrust in Jammu and Kashmir and incite violence there using recent decisions as a "ruse".
He also asserted that the government's decisions, including repeal of Article 370, will be an instrument to fulfill the aspirations of people of the region.
Addressed a rally in election-bound Maharashtra at the culmination of Chief Minister's Maha Janadesh Yatra, Modi did not name Pakistan as he attacked the neighbouring country over its support to cross-border terrorism and said the "entire world knows where the terror factory is".
"The country knows that using this decision as a ruse, all efforts are being made to create instability and distrust from across the border. Efforts are being made to incite violence in Jammu and Kashmir," Modi said.
However, he said the people of J-K including the youth, mothers and sisters, have made up their mind to come out of this long cycle of violence and want development and employment opportunities.
He said people of the region had suffered due to the wrong policies of governments at the Centre.
The Prime Minister said that the BJP had promised to make fresh efforts to solve the problems of J-K and Ladakh.
"Today, I can say with satisfaction that the country has started moving in the direction of realising those dreams. Implementing the Indian Constitution fully in Jammu and Kashmir is not a decision of the government but is the desire of 130 crore Indians," he said.
Modi said the decision was aimed at taking people of J and K out from the cycle of terror, separatism, and corruption.
"This was our determination for the country's unity and integrity but it will be an instrument to fulfill the aspirations, dreams of people of Jammu and Kashmir," he said and asked people if they were satisfied with the decision.
He said the slogan earlier was that "Kashmir is ours" but the new slogan should be "we have to build Kashmir".
"Till yesterday, we use to say Kashmir is ours, now every Indian will say we have to build a new Kashmir. We have to turn it into paradise again. We have to embrace every Kashmiri," the Prime Minister said.
He said nearly 42,000 people had lost their lives in the last 40 years of violence in J-K. "Now the 130 crore countrymen have resolved they will turn it into paradise," he added.
"Let us heal their wounds. The atrocities they have suffered for 40 years, the wrong policies Delhi of which they have been victims. Now the work of the country is to rid them of their difficulties," he said.
Describing himself as a sevak (people's servant), Modi said the government along with the people of the country was committed to starting a new era in J-K and Ladakh. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 19:26 IST

HC denies bail to lobbyist Deepak Talwar in money laundering case

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Delhi High Court on Thursday denied bail to corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar in connection with a money laundering case pertaining to the dispersal of profit-making routes of Air India to private airlines.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 19:21 IST

BJP MP Swapan Dasgupta urges Modi not to inaugurate Birbhum coal block

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): A day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's invitation, Rajya Sabha member Swapan Dasgupta on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to inaugurate the Birbhum coal block as his presence at the event may send "all the wrong signals".

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 19:16 IST

Chandrayaan 2 orbiter performing mission to complete satisfaction: ISRO

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Chandrayaan 2 orbiter continues to perform the mission to complete satisfaction while experts are still analysing the communication loss with Vikram lander, informed Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 19:13 IST

Jabalpur Police appoint three school kids as SPs for five minutes

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): At least three children on Thursday were made Superintendent of Police for five minutes under Student Police Cadet Scheme in Jabalpur.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 19:11 IST

Priyanka Gandhi attacks BJP govt, on Indian investors losing...

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Attacking the Modi government on the state of economy, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday asked what policies have caused Indian investors to lose their confidence.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 19:08 IST

Delhi Speaker disqualifies Alka Lamba from the legislative assembly

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Alka Lamba, who had quit Aam Aadmi Party earlier this month, was disqualified from the legislative assembly on Thursday on the grounds of defection.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 19:07 IST

Indore: Police bust blackmailing syndicate, recover Rs 14.17 lakh cash

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): The city police on Thursday claimed to have apprehended a blackmailing syndicate connected with honey trapping here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 18:58 IST

Need collaborative research to ensure uninterrupted supply of...

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday called upon the geoscientific community to come up with innovative means of finding deep-seated and concealed mineral resources while causing least ecological disturbance.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 18:55 IST

Turned challenges into opportunities: Adityanath on completion...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government turned challenges into opportunities and considerably changed the perception people once had of the state, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday on completion of 30 months in office.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 18:54 IST

Delhi: Man held for killing three people in Dwarka

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): The anti-auto theft squad (AATS) of police has arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly killing three people in Dwarka.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 18:52 IST

BJP's tenure in UP disappointing: Mayawati

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): As the BJP government completed two-and-a-half-year in Uttar Pradesh, BSP supremo Mayawati on Thursday said that the tenure of the ruling dispensation has been disappointing on the parameters of public welfare and in dealing with the backwardness of the

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 18:50 IST

BJP to hold 'Jan Jagaran' meets across the country on abrogation...

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced on Thursday that it will organise 'Jan Jagaran' public meetings on abrogation of Article 370 in various locations across the country to be addressed by its top leaders.

Read More
iocl