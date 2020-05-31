Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in J-K's Poonch

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 30 (ANI): Pakistan on Saturday violated ceasefire in the Khari Karmara area here.

At about 7:45 pm today, Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in Khari Karmara, Poonch district.

Indian Army is retaliating befittingly. (ANI)

