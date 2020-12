Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 18 (ANI): Pakistan on Friday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Mendhar and Balakote sectors of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.



Small arms were fired and shelling with mortars was witnessed.

In a similar incident, Pakistan violated ceasefire at the Nowshera sector of the Rajouri district at about 6pm on Wednesday. (ANI)