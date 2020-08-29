Pakistan violates ceasefire along LOC in Mendhar, civilians injured

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Pakistan violated ceasefire in Mendhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday evening causing injuries to civilians.

Indian Army gave a befitting reply to the ceasefire violation.

"Pakistan continues unprovoked ceasefire violation targeting civil areas along the LOC. Today, intense shelling with mortar along the LOC in Mendhar sector took place causing injuries to civilians. The Indian Army retaliated befittingly," PRO Defence Jammu said in a tweet. (ANI)

