Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Poonch

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 24 (ANI): Pakistan violated ceasefire on Tuesday by firing along Line of Control (LoC) in Kerni, Qasba and Degwar sectors in Poonch district.

"At about 8:30 pm, Pakistan violated ceasefire by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in Kerni, Qasba and Degwar sectors in Poonch district," said an official source.

The source added that the Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.

Earlier on March 19, Pakistan had violated by ceasefire at the LoC in Degwar sector of Poonch district. (ANI)

