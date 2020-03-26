Representative Image
Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Poonch

ANI | Updated: Mar 26, 2020 14:46 IST

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 26 (ANI): Pakistan violated the ceasefire in the Degwar and Shahpur sector of Poonch district on Tuesday.
At around 7:30 pm on Tuesday, Pakistan started firing first with mortars and other small weapons along the LoC.
The Indian army retaliated befittingly.
No casualties were reported. (ANI)

