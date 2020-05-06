Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 6 (ANI): Pakistan on Wednesday resorted to ceasefire violation by firing with small arms along Line of Control (LoC) in the Shahpur sector of Poonch district.
The ceasefire violation was initiated at 3:40 pm. Indian Army is retaliating befittingly. (ANI)
Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Poonch
ANI | Updated: May 06, 2020 17:37 IST
Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 6 (ANI): Pakistan on Wednesday resorted to ceasefire violation by firing with small arms along Line of Control (LoC) in the Shahpur sector of Poonch district.