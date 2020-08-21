Pakistan violates ceasefire at Mankote sector in J-K's Poonch

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Pakistan on Friday initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Mankote sector of the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The ceasefire violation by Pakistan took place around 6.30 pm.

The Indian Army is retaliating.

On August 19, Pakistan had initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Keri Battal area of Sunderbani sector. (ANI)

