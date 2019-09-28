Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 28 (ANI): In a yet another incident of ceasefire violation, Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing at Shahpur and Kirni sectors here on Saturday evening.
According to sources, Pakistan violated ceasefire at about 5.15 pm with small arms and shelling with mortars.
Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.
Further details are awaited (ANI)
Pakistan violates ceasefire at Shahpur and Kirni sectors in Poonch
ANI | Updated: Sep 28, 2019 22:05 IST
Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 28 (ANI): In a yet another incident of ceasefire violation, Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing at Shahpur and Kirni sectors here on Saturday evening.