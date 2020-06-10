Pakistan violates ceasefire in Balakote sector in J-K

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 10 (ANI): Pakistan on Wednesday initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars in Balakote sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

The ceasefire violation by Pakistan took place at around 8:45 pm.

Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.

Earlier today, Pakistan targetted civilian areas in Nowshera sector, damaging houses of civilians. (ANI)

