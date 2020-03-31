Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Balakote

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 31 (ANI): Pakistan on Tuesday initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by resorting to the firing of small arms and shelling with mortars in Balakote in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The ceasefire violation began at 9:35 pm.

The Indian Army is retaliating effectively. More details are awaited.

This is the third consecutive day when Pakistan has violated ceasefire in Poonch district. (ANI)

