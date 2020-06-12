Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Baramulla

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 12 (ANI): Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control by resorting to unprovoked shelling on Friday in the Uri sector of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian Army has retaliated.

Pakistan has been repeatedly violating ceasefire along LoC in bordering districts of Jammu and Kashmir over the past few weeks. (ANI)

