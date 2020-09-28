Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Kupwara district

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 28 (ANI): Pakistan on Monday initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Machhhal Sector of Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.



One soldier of the Indian Army was injured in the firing, however, he has been evacuated and his condition remains stable.

"Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along LoC in Machhhal Sector, Kupwara today morning by firing mortars & other weapons. A befitting response is being given. One soldier injured & evacuated, condition stable," Chinar Corps of the Indian Army said in a tweet. (ANI)

