Today in the afternoon hours, Pakistan violated ceasefire by firing mortars and other weapons in Macchal and Gugaldhar sector of the district.
"Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation today along the LoC in Macchal and Gugaldhar Sector, Kupwara (J-K) in the afternoon hours by firing mortars and other weapons. Befitting response ensued," said Chinar Corps, Indian Army. (ANI)
Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Kupwara
ANI | Updated: Jul 28, 2020 21:55 IST
