Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Mankote

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 30 (ANI): Pakistan on Monday initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by resorting to the firing of small arms and shelling with mortars in Mankote in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The ceasefire began at 6.30 pm.

The Indian Army is retaliating effectively. More details are awaited.

On Sunday, Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kerani and Qasba sectors of Poonch district. (ANI)

