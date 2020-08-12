Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 12 (ANI): Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violations by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the Line of Control in Nowshera Sector of Rajouri district here on Wednesday evening.
Pakistan violated the ceasefire at about 7.50 pm today.
The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly. (ANI)
Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Nowshera sector
ANI | Updated: Aug 12, 2020 20:32 IST
