Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district on Sunday, said Indian Army officials.
The ceasefire violation occurred at about 1900 hours and the Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Nowshera sector
ANI | Updated: Aug 16, 2020 20:50 IST
Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district on Sunday, said Indian Army officials.