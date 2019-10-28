Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 28 (ANI): Pakistan on Monday violated ceasefire in Nowshera sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.
At about 2:30 pm, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars in Nowshera sector. The civilian areas have been targeted.
Indian Army is retaliating befittingly. (ANI)
Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Nowshera
ANI | Updated: Oct 28, 2019 18:27 IST
Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 28 (ANI): Pakistan on Monday violated ceasefire in Nowshera sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.