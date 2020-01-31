Representative Image
Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch

ANI | Updated: Jan 31, 2020 22:40 IST

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jan 31 (ANI): Pakistan violated ceasefire in Shahpur and Kirni sectors of Poonch district on Friday.
The ceasefire violation took place at about 16:45 hours.
The Indian Army is giving a befitting reply to the violation.
Earlier on Thursday, Pakistan had violated ceasefire in the Degwar sector of Poonch district by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars.(ANI)

