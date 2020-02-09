Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Feb 9 (ANI): Pakistan violated ceasefire in Balakot and Mendhar sectors in Poonch district here on Sunday.

Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and intense mortar shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) at about 12:50 pm.

The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.

More details are awaited. (ANI)