Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 16 (ANI): Pakistan on Monday initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kirni and Qasba sectors in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Indian Army is retaliating.Further details are awaited.



The Centre on 4 March had informed the Lok Sabha that there have been as many as 646 incidents of ceasefire violations along the India-Pakistan International border as well as the LoC in just two months of January and February this year.

On 14 February, a civilian was killed in an unprovoked firing during a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Shahpur and Kerni sectors in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch. (ANI)

