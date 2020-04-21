Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 21 (ANI): Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in Kirni sector of the district on Tuesday.

The ceasefire violation by Pakistan was initiated at 11.20 am. The Indian Army is retaliating, army officials said.

Earlier on April 18, Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the LoC in the Degwar sector.

Pakistan also violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Qasba and Kirni sectors of Poonch district on April 17. (ANI)

