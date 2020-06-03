Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 3 (ANI): Pakistan has violated ceasefire by firing with small arms along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Kirni sector here on Wednesday.
The ceasefire violation took place at about 1:45 pm today.
The Indian Army has retaliated. The firing has stopped now. (ANI)
Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch
ANI | Updated: Jun 03, 2020 16:01 IST
Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 3 (ANI): Pakistan has violated ceasefire by firing with small arms along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Kirni sector here on Wednesday.