Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch

ANI | Updated: Jun 05, 2020 00:10 IST

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 5 (AN): Pakistan has violated ceasefire by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Kirni sector here on Thursday.
The ceasefire violation took place at about 10:45 pm yesterday.
The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly. (ANI)

