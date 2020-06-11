Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 11 (ANI): Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Mankote sector of Poonch district on Thursday, police said.
The ceasefire violation by Pakistan started by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars in the evening in Mankote sector.
The Indian Army retaliating befittingly to the unprovoked ceasefire violation. (ANI)
Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch
ANI | Updated: Jun 11, 2020 20:21 IST
