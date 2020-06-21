Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 21 (ANI): Pakistan on Sunday initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along Line of Control (LoC) in Balakote sector of Poonch district.

The ceasefire violation by Pakistan took place at 6.15 am.



A befitting reply is being given by the Indian Army, officials said.

On Saturday, Pakistan violated ceasefire in Nowshera Sector of Rajouri district. (ANI)

