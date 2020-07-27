Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 27 (ANI): Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday morning.
Today at around 10:30 am, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars in Mankote sector of the district.
The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly. (ANI)
Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch
ANI | Updated: Jul 27, 2020 11:17 IST
