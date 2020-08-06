Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Pakistan on Thursday violated ceasefire by firing with small arms and shellings along Line of Control with mortars in Mendhar and Balakote sectors in Poonch of Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan violated the ceasefire at about 8 pm today.

Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

