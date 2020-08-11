Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 10 (ANI): Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violations along the Line of Control resorting to small arms firing and intense mortar shelling in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district on Monday morning.

Pakistan violated the ceasefire at about 6.35 pm on Monday. The Indian Army gave a befitting reply.

Earlier on Sunday, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violations along LoC by small arms firing and shelling with mortars in Shahpur, Kirni and Krishna Ghati sectors in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

