Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Pakistan on Wednesday violated ceasefire along Line of Control (LoC) in Degwar and Malti sectors in Poonch district.
Pakistan violated ceasefire at about 10:00 pm on Wednesday by firing with small arms and intense shelling with Mortars.
Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.
More details are awaited (ANI)
Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch
ANI | Updated: Aug 28, 2020 00:09 IST
