Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Pakistan on Wednesday violated ceasefire along Line of Control (LoC) in Degwar and Malti sectors in Poonch district.

Pakistan violated ceasefire at about 10:00 pm on Wednesday by firing with small arms and intense shelling with Mortars.

Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.

More details are awaited (ANI)

