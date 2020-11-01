Representative image
Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch

ANI | Updated: Nov 01, 2020 10:14 IST


Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 1 (ANI): Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violations along the Line of Control resorting to small arms firing and intense mortar shelling in Shahpur, Kirni, and Qasba sectors in Poonch, J-K on Sunday morning.

Pakistan violated the ceasefire at about 7.30 am on Sunday. The Indian Army gave a befitting reply.
"Pakistan continues unprovoked ceasefire violations along LoC. Today initiated small arms firing and shelling with mortars along LoC in Shahpur, Kirni, and Qasba sectors in Poonch district. Indian Army retaliates befittingly," tweeted the official account of Defence PRO, Jammu. (ANI)

