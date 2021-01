Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 18 (ANI): Pakistan on Sunday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Balakote sector of Poonch district.

Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire by shelling mortars at 10.30 pm yesterday.





The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.

Earlier, Pakistan had also violated ceasefire in Shahpur, Mendhar area of Poonch on January 11 in which a 16-year-old boy sustained injuries. (ANI)