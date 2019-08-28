Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Rajouri

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): The Pakistani troops violated ceasefire by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars here in Rajouri on Thursday morning, Indian Army sources said.

Pakistan initiated the firing at 8 am and it was stopped by 11.30 am.

The Army retaliated befittingly to the ceasefire violation by the Pakistani forces.

On Tuesday, the Pakistan Army had violated the ceasefire in the Poonch sector of the region. (ANI)

