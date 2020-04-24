Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Rajouri

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 24 (ANI): Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation in the Nowshera sector today at around 11:30 am.

The Indian Army retaliated befittingly, army officials said.

Earlier on April 21, Pakistan had initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the LoC in the Kirni sector.

Pakistan had also violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Degwar sector on April 18. (ANI)

