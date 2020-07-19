Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Rajouri

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 19 (ANI): Pakistan on Sunday initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Sunderbani sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

The ceasefire violation took place at 7.15 pm when Pakistan fired with small arms and intense shelling with mortars.

The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly. (ANI)

